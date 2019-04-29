App
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2019 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress moves EC demanding action against PM Modi

A delegation of Congress leaders led by its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Abhishek Singhvi met top Election Commission officials and made a fresh complaint against Modi demanding urgent action against him.

The Congress on April 29 urged the Election Commission to take urgent action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the model code by raising the matters of Balakot air strike and Pulwama terror attack in his poll campaign.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Abhishek Singhvi met top Election Commission officials and made a fresh complaint against Modi demanding urgent action against him.

"The prime minister has in all the phases sought votes once again by invoking the valour of the armed forces. The prime minister has also made references to the Pulwama attack...

"Such habitual violations by the prime minister make it evident that he is not just making a mockery of this Commission but also the armed forces and the defence personnel for his petty political gains," the Congress said in a memorandum to the EC.

The Congress also demanded that the election to one Tripura seat held on April 11 be countermanded as the BJP "influenced" the poll process by misusing the government machinery. The Congress gave references to an interview given by the prime minister to a TV channel in which he made references to the Balakot air strikes and Pulwama attack.

He said the prime minister's violations have even grown "more brazen and such brazenness stems from the fact that the prime minister thinks he is above the law".

Surjewala said there has been widespread disapproval from across the nation on non-action against the prime minister's violations by the Election Commission.

"It is time that this Commission exercises its wide powers and restores the faith of the citizens by passing strictures/censures against the Prime Minister and remind him he is not above the law. It must take action or forever be remembered for establishing a double standard. We hope the Commission takes urgent and immediate action," the party told the EC.
First Published on Apr 29, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

