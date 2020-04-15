App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 07:35 AM IST

Congress MLA Imran Kehdawala who met Gujarat CM tests coronavirus positive

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra.

Representative image
Representative image

A local Congress MLA, who attended a meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening, said a civic official.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra.

The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital soon, he said.

Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 07:25 am

