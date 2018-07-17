App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress member withdraws complaint against 'Sacred Games' after Rahul Gandhi's tweet

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that “the views of a character on a fictional web series” cannot change the contributions and sacrifices that his father made for the country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee member Rajiv Sinha withdrew his complaint against web series 'Sacred Games' on Monday. The move comes a couple of days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted that freedom of speech is a fundamental democratic right and it shouldn’t be controlled or policed.

Sinha had filed a complaint against OTT platform Netflix’s original web series 'Sacred Games' over a scene in which the protagonist played by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi a fattu (which shows as p**** in English subtitles), seen as a derogatory term.

However, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that “the views of a character on a fictional web series” cannot change the contributions and sacrifices that his father made for the country. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet was lauded by 'Sacred Games' co-director Anurag Kashyap and actor Swara Bhaskar, who tweeted that it is “gracious and mature” of Gandhi to be able to “set aside the personal for the larger goal of democratic rights”.

In his letter submitted to Girish Park police station, Sinha said he has decided to withdraw the complaint against Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and producers of the series. It read, “With the inspiration of tweet by our national president Rahul Gandhi ji, I learnt that forgiveness is much bigger than anything else in this mortal world”, The Indian Express has reported.

He also “urged” the I&B Ministry to formulate a set of guidelines or rules so that “abusive language” cannot be used for “our great martyrs” in the name of freedom of expression. He added that he was the biggest supporter of the Gandhian ideology of freedom of expression but requested people to not misuse that right.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sinha said, “Rahulji’s tweet was an eye-opener for me. I completely agree with him that Bharat Ratna late Rajiv Gandhi ji and his contribution and charisma are above such petty things. There is so much of hatred all around that we cannot promote intolerance... It is the need of the hour."
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 10:12 am

tags #Anurag Kashyap #Congress President #Netflix #Rahul Gandhi #Sacred Games

