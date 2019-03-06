App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress may re-nominate sitting MPs & those who lost with small margins: Report

The party is however looking for fresh faces in constituencies where its candidates have lost in the last two-three Lok Sabha polls

The Indian National Congress is likely to re-nominate almost all of its sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) for the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, Congress had bagged 44 seats in the Lower House of Parliament. The party currently has 45 MPs, according to the Lok Sabha website.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has informed state units to not send more than one probable candidate in constituencies where the party has sitting Lok Sabha MPs.

The report suggests that Congress could also re-nominate many of its candidates who lost the 2014 general election with small margins. The party’s candidates had finished second in 224 constituencies.

India's grand old party is looking for fresh faces in constituencies where its candidates have lost in the last two-three Lok Sabha polls.

The party has also reportedly finalised its candidates list for Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to re-nominate most of its 21 MPs that won the 2009 Lok Sabha election in the state. Besides these, Congress could also field turncoats from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In some cases, it may also field Rajya Sabha MPs even though it is not encouraging too many members of the Upper House to fight the polls, the report added. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Senior leadership of the party is currently holding a series of meetings to shortlist the candidates. A truncated list will then be sent to the party’s Central Election Committee for final approval.

It was earlier reported that the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) had submitted a list of 26 probable candidates to AICC. It is learnt that in seven seats, the state unit had proposed the name of just one candidate each.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 09:47 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

