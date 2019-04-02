App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress manifesto makes 'traitors, separatists' happy: Sushma Swaraj

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday slammed the Congress' manifesto claiming it made "traitors and separatists happy".

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

The 55-page document titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (We will deliver) talks about doing away with the sedition law, as claimed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley in a press conference in Delhi.

Among other things, the Congress manifesto promises a sum of Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'Nyay' scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.

related news

Swaraj was addressing a BJP women workers' meet here for the party's Nagpur Lok Sabha candidate and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

"The Congress manifesto has made deshdrohi (traitor) and algavwadi (separatist) people happy. It is unfortunate for the country that on one side Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's terror attacks with surgical and air strikes. On the other hand, the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) is refusing to accept treason as a crime," she said.

While PM Modi has taken back security provided to separatist leaders (in Jammu and Kashmir post the Pulwama terror attack), the Congress chief talks of continuous talks with them, the Minister of External Affairs said.

"This is the difference between chowkidar and rajkumar," she said, adding that she was confident people would not vote for a party that made the nation unsafe.

"I am confident people will re-elect Modi as PM because they know the nation is safe in his hands," she claimed.

She said the Congress failed to corner Pakistan following the 26/11 terror raid on Mumbai in 2008 while the Modi government gave all powers to armed forces to retaliate following the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

She said India had isolated Pakistan post the Pulwama attack and the latter did not attend the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) meeting as India was a special invitee.

Swaraj said Gadkari had worked for the development of Nagpur, as well as the country, and asked people to re-elect him as their Lok Sabha MP.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Experience is Helping us Win Key Moments: Fleming

Cong's Promise to Repeal Sedition Law Will Make Terrorists Smile, Says ...

Wayanad Ground Report

Chhattisgarh Man Gets 20 Years' Imprisonment for Raping Toddler

‘Will Not Treat Loan Default by Farmers as Criminal Offence’: Rahu ...

Unable to Pay EMIs, Pilots Write to DGCA, Jet CEO; Seek Interest on Sa ...

UP BJP Leader’s 36-second ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal’ Chant in Rally Goe ...

Taliban Commander Among 12 Killed in Afghanistan

ED Attaches Rs 315 Crore Assets of Firm Linked to TDP MP

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar still on sche ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's new still shows Chulbul Pandey taking a strol ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

Omar Abdullah schools Gautam Gambhir, advises him to tweet about thing ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.