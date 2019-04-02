Congress manifesto makes 'traitors, separatists' happy: Sushma Swaraj

Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday slammed the Congress' manifesto claiming it made "traitors and separatists happy".

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

The 55-page document titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (We will deliver) talks about doing away with the sedition law, as claimed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley in a press conference in Delhi.

Among other things, the Congress manifesto promises a sum of Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'Nyay' scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.

Swaraj was addressing a BJP women workers' meet here for the party's Nagpur Lok Sabha candidate and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

"The Congress manifesto has made deshdrohi (traitor) and algavwadi (separatist) people happy. It is unfortunate for the country that on one side Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's terror attacks with surgical and air strikes. On the other hand, the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) is refusing to accept treason as a crime," she said.

While PM Modi has taken back security provided to separatist leaders (in Jammu and Kashmir post the Pulwama terror attack), the Congress chief talks of continuous talks with them, the Minister of External Affairs said.

"This is the difference between chowkidar and rajkumar," she said, adding that she was confident people would not vote for a party that made the nation unsafe.

"I am confident people will re-elect Modi as PM because they know the nation is safe in his hands," she claimed.

She said the Congress failed to corner Pakistan following the 26/11 terror raid on Mumbai in 2008 while the Modi government gave all powers to armed forces to retaliate following the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

She said India had isolated Pakistan post the Pulwama attack and the latter did not attend the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) meeting as India was a special invitee.

Swaraj said Gadkari had worked for the development of Nagpur, as well as the country, and asked people to re-elect him as their Lok Sabha MP.