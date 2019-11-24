App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress manifesto for Jharkhand polls promises farm loan waiver, anti-lynching law

The Congress has stitched an alliance with the JMM and the RJD to contest the five-phase assembly elections between November 30 and December 20 to the 81-member House.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on November 24 released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, promising a one-time farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and a stringent law to deal with cases of lynching in the state.

Besides the loan waiver assurance, the manifesto -- released by AICC in-charge RPN Singh here -- pledged to free farmers from the clutches of money lenders and make the process of institutional loans easier.

"An effective 'Kisan Fasal Bima' will be introduced and adequate compensation to agriculture produce affected by pests and natural calamities will be provided, and modern tools and fertiliser will be given to farmers on suitable prices," it said.

Close
The Congress has stitched an alliance with the JMM and the RJD to contest the five-phase assembly elections between November 30 and December 20 to the 81-member House.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 24, 2019 08:11 pm

tags #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.