you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress likely to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha on bill that scraps Article 370: Reports

Besides, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha on the contentious bill, party MP Vandana Chavan said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: (Left to right) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
File Pic: (Left to right) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

The Congress is likely to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha on the bill which abrogates Article 370, CNN News18 has reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5 moved a resolution in the Upper House to revoke Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The bill, tabled by Shah, is scheduled to be taken up at 5 pm today.

Reports of the Congress abstaining from voting come amid party leaders heavily criticising the Narendra Modi-led government's move.

Former Home Minister and Congress veteran P Chidambaram said, "Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory, but you are wrong and history will prove you to be wrong. Future generations will realize what a grave mistake this house is making today."

Catch LIVE updates here. 

Reiterating Chidambaram's statement, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader from J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Shameful that you have turned J&K into a non-entity by making a Lt Governor there, so that you can appoint even a peon or a clerk, sitting here(Delhi)."

Meanwhile, Congress High Command, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who recently resigned as party chief, have maintained a studied silence over the subject.

Besides, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha on the contentious bill, party MP Vandana Chavan told media persons.

It is important to note here that abstention and walk-outs will only increase the NDA government's chances of passing the bill in Rajya Sabha, despite not being in majority in the Upper House.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:23 pm

tags #Article 370 #Ghulam Nabi Azad #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Rajya Sabha

