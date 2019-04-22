App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, Left working together to make Narendra Modi PM again: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said those who used to support the Left Front during their rule in the state, have changed sides to join hands with the BJP in West Bengal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 22 alleged that the Congress and the Left are working together to help the BJP in the ongoing LS polls so that Narendra Modi could become the prime minister again.

She said those who used to support the Left Front during their rule in the state, have changed sides to join hands with the BJP in West Bengal.

"The Congress and the CPI(M) have joined hands to help the BJP so that Modi can become the prime minister again. The three - BJP as 'Ram' in the middle with 'Baam' (the Left Front) on its the left and 'Shyam' (Congress) sitting on the right side - are together, Banerjee said addressing a rally here in Burdwan district.

"Those who were 'harmads' of the CPIM have now become bosses in the BJP," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

related news

Goons, antisocial elements and armed cadres are often referred to as 'harmads' in West Bengal.

She also urged people not to vote for the CPI(M) or the Congress.

"If you vote for the CPI(M) or the Congress then it will directly go to the BJP because they all are together," Banerjee said.

Taking a dig at the BJP leaders, Banerjee said the BJP comes only during the elections just like a cuckoo bird in spring.

She also claimed that the BJP leaders are trying to divide the state on communal lines.

"Where were they last year when the state was affected by floods?"she asked.

"These BJP leaders are like cuckoo birds who come during spring time. They are trying to divide West Bengal on communal lines," Banerjee said.

Earlier, while addressing a public meeting at Dewandighi, the TMC supremo accused S S Ahluwalia, sitting BJP MP of Darjeeling constituency, of creating problems there to divide West Bengal.

Ahluwalia is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Burdwan-Durgapur constituency this time.

"Here, you have a candidate for the BJP who tried to divide the state. Who created disturbances in Darjeeling?" she asked.

"He was the MP from Darjeeling, escaped from there and is contesting from here. Do not vote for him. If you do so, he will try to divide the state again," Banerjee said, adding that Ahluwalia is a "friend" of former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader, Bimal Gurung.

"We have restored peace in Darjeeling but we will not let you disrupt peace in Burdwan," she said.

The BJP has fielded Ahluwalia against TMC's Mamtaz Sanghamita. The Congress has nominated Ranajit Mukherjee while the CPIM has named Abhas Roy Choudhury as its candidate from the Durgapur-Burdwan Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls on April 29.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 08:34 pm

tags #Congress #CPI(M) #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #Trinamool Congress #west bengal

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: RR post 191 in 20 overs

Exclusive: Have a look at Vivek Oberoi’s brand new bungalow in Juhu! ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, no ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

Did you know? Ranveer Singh replaced Randeep Hooda as the lead in '83

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

‘We Will Pass CAB in 2020’: Amit Shah in Bengal, Dismisses Post Po ...

'Attackers Most Likely Trained Abroad': Sri Lanka Minister Hints at Mo ...

Political Unrest, Militancy, Civilian Participation: How South Kashmir ...

Iraq 'Ready' to Boost Crude Exports After Iran Waivers End

1998 Magazine Photo Predicting What David Beckham Would Look Like in 2 ...

US Supreme Court to Weigh in on Gay, Transgender Rights

ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Can Upset Top Teams: Rajput

Nokia 9 PureView Fingerprint Sensor Unlocks to a Pack of Gum After Rec ...

FIR Filed Against Pragya Thakur Over 'Babri' Remarks, MP Poll Body Ord ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Political ad spend on Facebook picks up in April

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Wall Street dips ahead of earnings deluge

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Muslim voters in Amethi's Jais rue lack of development, but baulk at i ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.