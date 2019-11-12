App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leaders arrive in Mumbai to meet Sharad Pawar

On November 12, Governor BK Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, recommending President's rule in the state which is facing a political impasse since the Assembly poll results of October 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Congress leaders deputed by party chief Sonia Gandhi to hold further talks on the issue of government formation in Maharashtra arrived at Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai on Novmeber 12 evening to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar.

AICC general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal and Sonia Gandhi's political advisor Ahmed Patel would be holding talks with Pawar here.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi spoke to Pawar and authorised the three senior party leaders to hold further talks with him, Venugopal had tweeted. The Shiv Sena on Monday suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

On November 12, Governor BK Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, recommending President's rule in the state which is facing a political impasse since the Assembly poll results of October 24.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 06:11 pm

