you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress leader Sanjay Jha tests positive for coronavirus, in home quarantine for next 12 days

Sanjay Jha appealed to the citizens to not "underestimate" the risk of transmission, asserting that all are equally vulnerable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha (right)
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha (right)

Senior Congress leader and national spokesperson Sanjay Jha has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter, Jha said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he was asymptomatic and hence he is under home quarantine for the next 10 to 12 days.

Asymptomatic patients are those who contract the virus but do not exhibit any symptoms. Yet, they are carriers of the virus.

Close
He appealed to the citizens to not "underestimate" the risk of transmission, asserting that all are equally vulnerable.

The news of Jha's illness comes at a time when state governments are easing the restrictions of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in order to revive the economy.

First Published on May 22, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Congress #coronavirus #India

