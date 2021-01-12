MARKET NEWS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Tamil Nadu on January 14

By witnessing the event at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, the senior Congress leader would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws across the country, K S Alagiri told reporters.

PTI
January 12, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Tamil Nadu on January 14, the Pongal day and witness a bull taming event, 'Jallikattu,' the party's state president K S Alagiri said here on Tuesday.

By witnessing the event at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, the senior Congress leader would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws across the country, he told reporters.

"The bull is a symbol of farmers," he said. Only Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his party the AIADMK supported the Central government's three farm laws and no other political party favoured it, he said.
