Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leader Padmalochan Panda joins BJP

Padmalochan Panda joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP state president Basant Panda.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader and former Odisha minister Padmalochan Panda of Balasore district formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on October 21.

Panda, a three-time MLA from Simulia assembly segment in Balasore district, had resigned from Congress on October 7.

"There is no future either in the Congress and the BJD. Therefore, I joined the BJP for the overall development of the state," Panda said.

Padmalochan Panda joined the saffron party in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP state president Basant Panda.

Panda was the minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and Panchayatiraj departments from February 22, 1999 to March 5, 2000.

Senior Congress leader Subhankar Mohapatra has also joined the BJP along with Padmalochan Panda.

Welcoming Panda and Mohapatra, Pradhan said their joining will strengthen BJP in the state.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 07:25 pm

