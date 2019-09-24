App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress leader Milind Deora lauds PM's 'Howdy, Modi' event

The former union minister said PM Modi's address showcased India's soft power diplomacy

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Twitter/@milinddeora
File image: Twitter/@milinddeora

Former Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latter's 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

The former union minister said PM Modi's address showcased India's soft power diplomacy.

"PM Modi's Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trumps hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans' contributions makes us proud," Milind Deora tweeted after the "Howdy, Modi" event.

Interestingly, the Congress on September 23 accused the prime minister of violating Indian foreign policy's "time honoured principle" of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country by "actively campaigning" for the US President Donald Trump at the Houston event.

Responding to the tweet, PM Modi on September 23 recalled his friendship with former Congress leader Murli Deora, adding the commitment of Milind's late father had made ties with the United States strong.

"You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji's commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations," Modi said in his tweet.

Milind Deora resigned as the president of the Mumbai Congress after the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Milind Deora, who represented Mumbai South constituency in 2004 and 2009, lost to Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant in two successive elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 07:29 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Milind Deora #Narendra Modi #Politics

