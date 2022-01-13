Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge tests positive for COVID-19

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge has been tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Kharge office said: "He is asymptomatic and is under home isolation. He is fully vaccinated but was not yet eligible for his precaution dose".

Kharge is a former Minister of Railways and Minister of Labour and Employment in the Government of India. Kharge is a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) political party and was a Member of Parliament for Gulbarga, Karnataka during 2009–2019.

He is a senior Karnataka politician and was the Leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He was the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee during the 2008 Karnataka State Assembly Elections.

India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 13, taking the total tally to 3,60,70,510, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From the 5,488 cases of omicron variant so far, 2,162 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,367 cases followed by Rajasthan at 792 ,Delhi 549, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 486.

The active cases increased to 11,17,531, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am today stated.

The active cases comprise 3.08 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.59 percent, the ministry said. A total of 2,11,298 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 26. An increase of 1,33,873 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.