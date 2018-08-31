App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress launches 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' against BJP govt

The campaign was launched in the presence of party general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan, Opposition Leader in Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress party today launched its 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' campaign here to highlight the "failures" of the BJP-led central and state governments in fulfilling the promises given to the people.

The campaign also aims to convey to the people the solutions that the Congress has to offer.

The campaign was launched in the presence of party general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan, Opposition Leader in Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other leaders.

These leaders are expected to hold rallies and take part in processions as part of the first phase of the public outreach programme.

This phase of the campaign will culminate on September 8 in Pune.

The party would launch the next phase of the campaign on October 2, marking birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, in North Maharashtra.

The party plans to cover Marathwada and Vidarbha regions before winding up the three-and-half month campaign in Mumbai.

The campaign is being seen as Congress's preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 11:56 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.