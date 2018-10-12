App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress hits back at BJP's 'serial liar' barb, says India wants answers, not adjectives

Union minister Piyush Goyal alleged the Congress president was a "serial liar" and "manufacturer of fake news" and his repeated lies cannot substitute the truth of the deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Congress hit back at the BJP over its "serial liar" barb at Rahul Gandhi, saying it should give factual answers to questions asked about the Rafale deal and then the country will decide who is lying and who is not.

The Congress and the BJP have been involved in a war of words over the Rs 58-000 crore deal to purchase 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France, with claims and counter-claims flowing thick and fast.

Union minister Piyush Goyal alleged the Congress president was a "serial liar" and "manufacturer of fake news" and his repeated lies cannot substitute the truth of the deal.

Responding to Goyal's attack, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "Our questions are based on facts, your answers should also be based on facts".

related news

"The country needs factual answers, we don't need your adjectives for Rahul Gandhi. The country will decide who is lying and who is not lying," Khera said.

"The entire government looks like a villain today," he said.

He reiterated the Congress's demand for a joint parliamentary committee.

He also took a swipe at the BJP for fielding different ministers to defend the Rafale deal, saying when the Congress raised questions on Goyal, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came to protect him, when question marks were put on Sitharaman's ministry, then the agriculture minister defended it.

"Today, railway minister himself appeared. Unable to keep his ministry on track, he is talking about the Ministry of Defence," Khera said.

Goyal was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party to reject Congress's charges on the Rafale deal, a day after the Dassault CEO said his firm's joint venture with Anil Ambani's Reliance Group represented only around 10 per cent of the offset investments under the agreement and it was in partnership talks with 100 other companies.

Gandhi has been accusing the prime minister of forcing Dassault Aviation to select Reliance as an offset partner to help the Indian firm "pocket" Rs 30,000 crore — the entire estimated offset amount.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 09:27 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rafale

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.