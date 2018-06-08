The Congress today said it neither had made any compromise on secularism for the sake of power nor would do so in future, as it was in the country's interests. Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said the Congress was not like the BJP which, he alleged, compromised on secularism for the sake of attaining power.

"The Congress has never made any compromise on secularism and will never do so in future. To keep the country integral and united, the Constitution refers to secularism and this ideology is in the interest of the nation," he told reporters.

Targeting the BJP, Gohil said the Congress never compromised on its ideals and ideology to attain power unlike the BJP.

He alleged that the BJP had compromised on its ideology in Jammu and Kashmir by aligning with the PDP, which it had accused of being "separatist-sympathisers" ahead of the assembly election, to form the government.

He also cited the example of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with whom the BJP aligned after abusing the JD(U) leadership.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP in Uttar Pradesh of indulging in "fearless corruption", while referring to the allegations of corruption against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's close aide and officer.

Gohil alleged that a man was arrested in Uttar pradesh after he had in a complaint to the Governor alleged that the officer had demanded Rs 25 lakh from him for regularising land for a petrol pump in Hardoi in the state.