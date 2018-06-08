App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Congress has never made any compromise on secularism and will never do so in future'

The Congress today said it neither had made any compromise on secularism for the sake of power nor would do so in future, as it was in the country's interests.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today said it neither had made any compromise on secularism for the sake of power nor would do so in future, as it was in the country's interests. Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said the Congress was not like the BJP which, he alleged, compromised on secularism for the sake of attaining power.

"The Congress has never made any compromise on secularism and will never do so in future. To keep the country integral and united, the Constitution refers to secularism and this ideology is in the interest of the nation," he told reporters.

Targeting the BJP, Gohil said the Congress never compromised on its ideals and ideology to attain power unlike the BJP.

He alleged that the BJP had compromised on its ideology in Jammu and Kashmir by aligning with the PDP, which it had accused of being "separatist-sympathisers" ahead of the assembly election, to form the government.

He also cited the example of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with whom the BJP aligned after abusing the JD(U) leadership.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP in Uttar Pradesh of indulging in "fearless corruption", while referring to the allegations of corruption against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's close aide and officer.

Gohil alleged that a man was arrested in Uttar pradesh after he had in a complaint to the Governor alleged that the officer had demanded Rs 25 lakh from him for regularising land for a petrol pump in Hardoi in the state.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.