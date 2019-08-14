App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress govt in MP ends 10-year-long practice to felicitate Emergency detainees on I'Day

The Opposition BJP has sharply criticized the state government’s decision, and has asked its district units to hold the felicitation in their offices

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh discontinued the decade-long practice of felicitating those detained during the Emergency, on Independence Day, The Indian Express has reported.

In 2008, the BJP government had introduced a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 for those detained during the Emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Defence of India Rules (DIR), and also started the practice of felicitating them on Independence Day at the district headquarters in Bhopal.

Later, the BJP government had even hiked the pension twice to make it Rs 25,000, which is on par with the amount given to freedom fighters.

However, two weeks after the Congress government took over in 2018, it put the pension on hold. The government had also ordered physical verification of beneficiaries, claiming that fake claims were being made. But after months of verification, most beneficiaries have started getting the pension again, the newspaper has reported.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP has sharply criticized the state government’s decision, and has asked its district units to hold the felicitation in their offices.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Jabalpur Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Singh told the publication, “It’s the politics of revenge. The Kamal Nath government has a problem honouring people who are very old. It does not have a problem with the Emergency or letting Article 370 continue in Kashmir."

In response, Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza alleged that most MISA and DIR detainees are BJP workers, who did not even go to jail during Emergency. “The BJP government had started the pension and felicitation to oblige them. One can understand the felicitation of freedom fighters and their family members on August 15,’’ she added.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #emergency #Independence Day #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh

