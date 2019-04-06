App
India
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress government produced vaccines, knows how to create jobs: Sam Pitroda

The Congress aide, who played a part in formulating the election manifesto, emphasized on India’s requirement for jobs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress advisor Sam Pitroda said that there is a serious job crisis that needs to be addressed in the country at a press conference in Mumbai on April 6.

“I sincerely believe that this is one of the most important elections in the recent history of India. I am at a personal level, very concerned about several things in the country,” Pitroda said. “We have a crisis in jobs, farming, healthcare, education and so on.”

The Congress aide, who played a part in formulating the election manifesto, emphasized on India’s requirement for jobs.

He spoke about how polio was a major issue when Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister. During the time, Pitroda and Rajiv Gandhi facilitated the production of the vaccine in India by sending a team to France and the then Soviet Union. “Around 25 years down the road, we are the largest producers of vaccines in the world,” he said. “So if we say we’ll create 100 million jobs, I assure you 100 million jobs.”

The former advisor on innovations said that there have been so many ideas for job creation that have come up.

He gave an example of the mission, during Rajiv Gandhi government, to stop the import of vegetable oil and introduce production in India. The mission was achieved but India had gone back to importing. Pitroda said that in a recent conversation with an agricultural scientist, he heard that India is currently spending Rs 82,000 crore on importing vegetable oil.

“There are so many job opportunities within the agricultural food chain. We just need to focus,” he said.

Social Media, press and misinterpretation

Pitroda also said that the press today is quick to misinterpret words. He recalled the example of a comment he made on social media being a new toy given to a monkey. His said that his words were twisted, and the next day the headline read “Sam Pitroda says Indians are monkeys.”

“Respect for press is really important, and a few people destroy that easily,” he said.

Pitroda also emphasized that young people need to come into politics, and that older people should take a step back. He said that the older generation should provide moral support to the younger generation, without giving out advice.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 09:03 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Sam Pitroda

