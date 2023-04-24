 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress extends support to protesting wrestlers

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

All India Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

The Congress on Monday extended support to agitating wrestlers who are demanding action against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India over allegations of sexual harassment of players, as it asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the issue.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he will meet the wrestlers on Tuesday while his son and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Singh Hooda demanded an FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a CBI probe into the matter.

"Modi ji break your silence! The players who have made the country proud in the world are sitting at Jantar Mantar against 'sexual harassment', but why no action is being taken," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.