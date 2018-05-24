App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 24, 2018 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress extends support to bandh call over Sterlite issue

The ruling Congress today announced its support to the day-long bandh called by various political parties here tomorrow to condemn the 'killing' of 11 people during anti-sterlite protests in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ruling Congress today announced its support to the day-long bandh called by various political parties here tomorrow to condemn the 'killing' of 11 people during anti-sterlite protests in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

PWD Minister and PCC president A Namassivayam said the Congress supported the bandh being observed here tomorrow to demand closure of Vedanta's Sterlite unit in Tuticorin and to seek justice for those affected by the police action.

The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh tomorrow, condemning the police action against protesters in Tuticorin.

Tuticorin witnessed large-scale violence and arson, on May 22, which led to the killing of 10 people in police firing. Protests erupted once again yesterday, prompting police to open fire again, killing one person.

tags #Anti-Sterlite Protest #Congress #Current Affairs #Politics

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.