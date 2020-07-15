App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress doors have not closed for Sachin Pilot, says general secretary Avinash Pande

Sachin Pilot has said he worked very hard to bring the Congress back in power in Rajasthan and clarified that he is not joining the BJP.

PTI

The Congress' doors have not closed for Sachin Pilot, the party's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said on Wednesday, a day after the rebel leader was removed as state deputy chief minister.

Pilot has said he worked very hard to bring the Congress back in power in Rajasthan and clarified that he is not joining the BJP.

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE

Close
"The party''s doors have not been closed for Pilot. May God give... good sense and he realises his mistake. I pray that he comes out of the elusive trap of BJP," Pande said in a tweet.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Avinash Pande #Congress #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

