you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress dissolves party unit in Himachal, PCC chief to remain unchanged

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress has dissolved its party unit in Himachal Pradesh, a release issued by the party said on November 20.

However, the president of the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) shall remain unchanged, the release signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal said.

It added that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had decided to dissolve the executive committees of the PCC, DCC and BCCs in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

In a state-level move, the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress also dissolved executive committees of its two blocks in Bilaspur district.

The executive panels of Naina Devi and Jukhala blocks were dissolved with immediate effect, state Youth Congress president Manish Thakur said in a statement.

Thakur said the executive panels were dissolved with the consent of the All-India Youth Congress secretary, Jagdev Gaga, as several of their members were above age.

Executive panels of other blocks would be dissolved soon, he added.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India

