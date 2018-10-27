App
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress discusses candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh state polls

The assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in two-phases on November 12 and 20 while Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 28

PTI
The Congress on October 26 discussed names of candidates for Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and second-phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, party sources said.

The Congress Central Election Committee met under Rahul Gandhi late in the evening here and decided names of candidates for a number of seats for the two states but did not make them public.

The assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in two-phases on November 12 and 20 while Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 28.

First Published on Oct 27, 2018 09:03 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #India #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 #Politics

