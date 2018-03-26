App
Mar 26, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress deletes its Android app after reports of security vulnerabilities

The French security researcher who has been keeping UIDAI on its toes for the last couple of months observed that the server used by the app was situated in Singapore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The leading opposition party Congress deleted its 'With INC' mobile app from the Android Play Store after a security researcher which goes by the moniker Elliot Alderson pointed out security vulnerabilities in the app.

The French security researcher who has been keeping UIDAI on its toes for the last couple of months observed that the server used by the app was situated in Singapore. Moreover, the data which was sent over to the server had a weak encryption making it vulnerable to an attack.

“The IP address of http://membership.inc.in is 52.77.237.47. This server is located in Singapore. As you are an #Indian political party, having your server in #India is probably a good idea,” Alderson observed on Monday.

Within hours, the app was removed from the Play Store. The Congress party said the app was not in use for last five months and thus has been removed.

Earlier, Alderson had pointed out how NaMo app was sharing personal data of the users to the third party services without their express consent.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had mockingly written a tweet: Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.

Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.

In another tweet, he alleged, “Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS.”

The Congress party has also launched a movement with #DeleteNaMoApp on social media.

The BJP, however, came back with a reply and shared a graphic that alleged that since Congress' call for #DeleteNaMoApp, the NaMo app installs had risen.

#BJP #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

