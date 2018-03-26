Congress deletes its Android app after reports of security vulnerabilities

The leading opposition party Congress deleted its 'With INC' mobile app from the Android Play Store after a security researcher which goes by the moniker Elliot Alderson pointed out security vulnerabilities in the app.

The French security researcher who has been keeping UIDAI on its toes for the last couple of months observed that the server used by the app was situated in Singapore. Moreover, the data which was sent over to the server had a weak encryption making it vulnerable to an attack.

“The IP address of http://membership.inc.in is 52.77.237.47. This server is located in Singapore. As you are an #Indian political party, having your server in #India is probably a good idea,” Alderson observed on Monday.



The WithINC app is a membership app & has not been in use for over 5 months since we moved membership to https://t.co/HkouqDJ8hN from 16th Nov 2017.

The URL (https://t.co/s6EcGp0Oet) quoted by the media is the defunct URL from the app. The actual membership URL can be seen below pic.twitter.com/bXFXBEdcUg

Within hours, the app was removed from the Play Store. The Congress party said the app was not in use for last five months and thus has been removed.



WithINC app was being used for Social Media updates alone since transitioning the membership to the website. This morning we were forced to remove the app from the Playstore as the wrong URL was being circulated & people were being misled. — Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2018



Earlier, Alderson had pointed out how NaMo app was sharing personal data of the users to the third party services without their express consent.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had mockingly written a tweet: Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.

Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.



Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS.

He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP.#DeleteNaMoApp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2018

In another tweet, he alleged, “Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS.”

The Congress party has also launched a movement with #DeleteNaMoApp on social media.

The BJP, however, came back with a reply and shared a graphic that alleged that since Congress' call for #DeleteNaMoApp, the NaMo app installs had risen.