App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress concedes there is dissidence in some Lok Sabha seats over JDS alliance

With transfer of votes between the Congress and the JDS crucial for them to outperform the BJP, there is worry in both parties that the dissidence may hamper their prospects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Conceding that the ruling Congress-JDS alliance is facing dissidence in some Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress' Karnataka unit Tuesday expressed confidence about resolving differences by making both party workers understand the need to defeat "communal BJP."

With transfer of votes between the Congress and the JDS crucial for them to outperform the BJP, there is worry in both parties that the dissidence may hamper their prospects.

Agreeing that there was disgruntlement in two to three places like Mandya, Tumkur and Hassan, coalition coordination chief and Congress leader Siddaramaaih said it was common in an alliance and when there were aspirants from both parties.

"There is some amount of disgruntlement in Tumkur as the sitting MP did not get the ticket from the Congress, because the seat went to the JD(S)," he said at a twitter interaction organised by the Karnataka PCC.

related news

"We are talking to workers there, also disgruntled leaders there. I have confidence that we will be able to pacify them," he said.

"Coalition government and alliance was inevitable today. We will make workers and leaders of both parties understand about the situation and the need for an alliance to defeat the communal BJP.

I'm confident that they too will agree and there won't be any problem," he added.

Defying the electoral arrangement under which Tumkur was allotted to the JD(S), sitting Congress MP S P Muddahanumegowda filed his papers on Monday, even as JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda filed his nomination as the joint candidate of the ruling alliance.

Another Congress leader and former MLA,K N Rajanna, also filed his nomination on Monday from Tumkur as an independent candidate, opposing Gowda.

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said he has spoken to both Muddahanumegowda and Rajanna and the party would resolve the issue "amicably."

"We have spoken to him (Muddahanumegowda), we have spoken to Rajanna...we will again speak to them and will solveit amicably," Rao told reporters in response to a question about action on rebel candidates in Tumkur.

If Muddahanumegowda contests from Tumkur as a rebel candidate, it will add to the Congress-JD(S) coalition worriesas the alliance is facing backlash at several places includingMandya and Hassan, with party workers unhappy with the seat arrangements.

Both parties that had fought bitterly against each other ahead of May 2018 assembly polls joined hands to form an alliance as the election threw up a hung verdict.

Though Congress-JDS leaders have decided to go to polls together, it is not something that the workers of both parties at the booth level, who have been fighting each other, agree with.

Deve Gowda's grandsons, Prajaval Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, are the alliance candidates from Hassan and Mandya respectively.

Responding to a question, Siddaramaiah agreed that Tumkur was conceded to the JD(S) as he was against giving away Mysore seat to the regional party, which had asked for one among the two seats.

"We had to concede Mandya because sitting MP there was from JD(S), so naturally they asked for the seat. They also asked for a seat- either Mysore or Tumkur, I said we cannot concede Mysore because there is more opportunity for Congress there."

Earlier too Congress' performance was comparatively good there, he said. "Tumkur we had to concede despite having sitting MP, as they demanded one among the two seats," he said, adding that "there is some disgruntlement there in Tumkur and we will solve it."

JD(S) bagged Tumkur seat after a hard bargain with the Congress as the grand old party did not concede Mysore, another seat that it had demanded, due to strong resentment from CLP leader Siddaramaiah as it is his home turf, party sources said.

Both Mysore and Tumkur come under old Mysuru region where Vokkaliga community, seen as a strong vote bank of JD(S), is dominant.

The Congress too has considerable presence there.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #JDS #Karnataka #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Mard March': Pakistani Men Display Sexist Placards to Protest Women's ...

Rebel BJP Leader Shatrughan Sinha Set to Join Congress in New Delhi on ...

In a First, a Transgender to Contest Elections in AP, Says Defeat of N ...

WATCH | 'It's Within The Rules of The Game' - Ashwin on Mankading Butt ...

DMK’s Kanimozhi Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 30 crore, Has 6 Cases ...

Nirmohi Akhara Requests SC to Move Ayodhya Case Proceedings to 'Neutra ...

Dissidence in Some Lok Sabha Seats Over JDS Alliance, Says Congress

After LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Benched by BJP; Maneka Gandhi and ...

IPL 2019 | SLC Gives Malinga Green Signal to Play For MI

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro Paris launch Live Updates: Huawei P30 Pro's 50x di ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: Both teams plan to ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker song gets a Salman Khan twist and it is hilarious A ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's show time!

Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams confirms that Sansa and Arya will t ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Sonakshi Sinha gets candid on being body shamed despite losing 30 kgs ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.