Last Updated : Nov 26, 2018 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress compromised country's security dy doing 'religion-based' politics: Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar, who is also the Rajasthan election-in-charge, said people would not accept "caste-and-religion-based politics" of the Congress, exuding confidence that BJP would once again come to power in the state.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday accused the Congress of compromising the country's security by doing politics based on religion.

Addressing a press conference on the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Javadekar termed the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government "weak".

He alleged that Congress did politics based on religion that resulted in terrorists getting shelters and more than 1,400 people have lost their lives in over 50 bomb blasts during the 10 years of UPA dispensation.

Javadekar claimed that the incidents of bomb blasts had been curbed during the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre. "The BJP government has destroyed the network of terrorists and hammered those giving them funding and providing ground support."

The Union minister pointed out that the then home minister in the UPA government had talked about saffron terror during a meeting held in Jaipur and Rahul Gandhi had put forth his views before American officials that this terror was more dangerous.

Javadekar, who is also the Rajasthan election-in-charge, said people would not accept "caste-and-religion-based politics" of the Congress, exuding confidence that BJP would once again come to power in the state.
First Published on Nov 26, 2018 10:35 pm

