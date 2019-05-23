Congress citadel Guna crumbles; Jyotiraditya Scindia loses to BJP's Yadav

BJP's Yadav defeated Scindia by 1.25 lakh votes.
Senior Congress leader and sitting MP Jyotiraditya Scindia May 23 lost to BJP candidate K P Yadav in his traditional Guna seat in Madhya Pradesh by a margin of 1,25,549 votes.
First Published on May 23, 2019 10:15 pm