App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress challenges PM Modi to clarify stand on its minimum income scheme

At a press briefing, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said women heads of five crore poor families will get the amount directly in their bank accounts under Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Congress on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clearly spell out whether he supports its scheme of giving Rs 72,000 annually to each of five crore poorest families in the country, and accused the BJP leadership of opposing the proposal.

At a press briefing, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said women heads of five crore poor families will get the amount directly in their bank accounts under Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme.

According to estimate, implementation of the scheme will require Rs 3.6 lakh crore annually, and the Congress is yet to clarify how resources will be generated to implement the scheme.

Surjewala said 'Nyay' is not a "top-up scheme" and modalities for its implementation would be worked out once the party assumes power, adding the party was working on finances for the scheme.

related news

Party leaders said Nyay is not a work-oriented scheme like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment programme and money will provided directly into the bank accounts of women in the beneficiary families to help them come out of poverty.

"We are working on finances to implement the scheme. It will not put the economy under strain," said a party leader who wished not to be named.

Surjewala said the existing schemes like MNREGA, and existing subsidies would continue and will not be subsumed into 'Nyay'.

"No scheme will be closed, no subsidy will be cut. This is neither a replacement of MNREGA, nor of any other scheme, as all existing schemes will continue and this scheme will be besides the existing ones," he said.

"This is an income supplementing scheme to pull the family out of poverty and that is why the money is being paid directly into the accounts of women of poor families," Surjewala added.

Taking on PM Modi, he said, "His politics thrives on keeping people poor, lest they start asking questions."

It was "shameful" that "pro-rich" Modi was opposing the world's biggest anti-poverty scheme, Surjewala alleged, adding "the PM and BJP must clarify whether they support 'Nyay' or not, whether they support helping the poor or not."

The Congress leader also attacked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for dubbing the scheme as a "bluff announcement", saying no other political party has "betrayed" India for more than seven decades in the name of poverty.

Surjewala also attacked government think tank NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar dubbing the body he headed as "Rajneeti Ayog" and asked him to run the organisation from the BJP office and contest elections instead.

Kumar had criticised Congress on 'Nyay'.

Brushing aside critics of the scheme who claim it will strain the economy, he said, "We have looked at the economics of the scheme, we have looked at the contours of the scheme and the scheme is fully implementable," he claimed, brushing aside critics who say this will further strain the economy."

On the proposed scheme, the Congress spokesperson said, "...every poor family shall be rightfully entitled to Rs 72,000 per annum. This will apply to both urban and rural poor families."

"Rs 72,000 would be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the woman of the family. Modi Government's 'Economic Survey 2016-17' accepted that India under the Congress reduced poverty. Poverty which was 70 per cent during Independence has come down to just 22 per cent in 2011-12. With the path-breaking 'Nyay' scheme, Congress will now eradicate the remaining 20 per cent poverty too," he said.

Targeting the prime minister, he said, "The anti-poor DNA of suited-booted PM Modi and his incompetent Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stand exposed as they bitterly oppose the world's biggest anti-poverty scheme."

He alleged that the prime minister "can happily waive" Rs 3.17 lakh crore for a handful of crony friends but opposes the Rs 6,000-per month respite for the poor.

"Because Modiji opposes anything & everything that is pro-poor, People will now do ‘NYAY' (justice)," he said.

He said former finance minister P Chidambaram has had wider consultation with economists and has drafted the contours of the scheme and he will spell out further details of the scheme.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NYAY scheme #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao Declared Best Actor for 'Badhaai Ho ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Declared Best Actress for 'Raazi'

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Surekha Sikri wins Best Supporting Actress Awa ...

Support it or Not? Congress Challenges PM Modi to Clarify Stand on its ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Manoj Pahwa is Best Supporting Actor for Mulk

TV Viewers May Soon be Able to Switch Service Providers Without Changi ...

IAF Pilot Abhinandan Returns to His Squadron in Srinagar Despite Being ...

REEL Movie Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana is named Breakout Actor of the Y ...

Jet Airways Has Set Target of Flying 40 Additional Aircraft by April-e ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

Raghuram Rajan raises doubts over Indian economy growing at 7%, says c ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Officially unrecognised, forest farmers of UP remain relegated on frin ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint se ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: Delhi Capitals fin ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's show time!

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker song gets a Salman Khan twist and it is hilarious A ...

Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams confirms that Sansa and Arya will t ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...

Sonakshi Sinha gets candid on being body shamed despite losing 30 kgs ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.