App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 18, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress celebrating its loss in UP bypolls: Jitendra Singh

Singh, a senior BJP leader, was referring to the bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took a swipe at the Congress, saying it is perhaps for the first time in the world that a political party is dancing and singing at the outcome of an election, unmindful of the fact that its candidates have lost their security deposits.

Singh, a senior BJP leader, was referring to the bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the Jammu Central University Convocation, where he was conferred an honorary doctorate degree, Singh said for the Congress, it seemed no longer important to win an election because the party derived greater pleasure if the BJP lost an election.

“Can the Indian nation live with such a political party which has such pervert mindset?” he asked.

related news

Singh said the Congress under its president Rahul Gandhi has lost the plot and out of confusion, it has resorted to the "pervert practice" of celebrating the loss of its security deposits, according to a press release issued by the minister's office.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, he said why did the Congress not find fault with electronic voting machines (EVMs) when it was in government for 10 years.

"What they say now is a tacit admission of their imminent defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha election," said Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In response to a query about the opposition trying to project 2019 Lok Sabha election as "Modi versus All", he said that the BJP takes it as a compliment.

“Let someone remind Rahul Gandhi that in the early 1970s, the opposition had made a similar reference to his grandmother by describing it as ‘Indira Gandhi vs All',” he said.

tags #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC