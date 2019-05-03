Congress cause of poverty, Rahul Gandhi can't end it, claims Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari May 3 said Congress was the cause of poverty in the country and claimed there was no "serious policy" earlier to develop agriculture and villages.

Addressing a poll rally in Multai here, he claimed when former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi were unable to end poverty, then how would current Congress president Rahul Gandhi be able to do so.

"There is poverty in our country because of the Congress. Our nation is rich, but people are poor as no serious policy was made for the development of agriculture and villages which resulted in wheat getting cheaper, but biscuit costly, fruits cheaper and juice costly," Gadkari said.

He alleged that under Congress rule, the poor became poorer while sycophants of the party managed to get rid of their own poverty.

"When former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi were unable to remove poverty from the country, then how will Rahul Gandhi be able to do it," he asked.

He alleged that the Congress indulged in communalism and casteism, and politics of fear but the BJP wanted to finish the two (casteism and communalism).

He said that despite the BJP-led government making a Rs 10,000 crore Buddha Circuit road, the Congress was terming his party "anti-Buddha".

Multai is part of Betul (ST) Lok Sabha seat where BJP's Durgadas Uikey is pitted against the Congress' Ramu Tekam.

Gadkari also addressed a rally at Aathner in Betul later in the day.