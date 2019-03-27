Congress can win more than 20 seats in MP: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed Wednesday that the party would win more than 20 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh if it could snatch away Bhopal, Indore and Vidisha from the BJP.

In 2014, the Congress had won only two seats in the state, and later added another seat to the tally in a by-election.

Addressing a meeting of party workers, Singh urged them to ensure the party's victory in Bhopal, Indore and Vidisha so as to take the party's tally to over 20.

Speaking to reporters later, Singh said, "Congress has not won these three seats since 1984. So if we win these seats the party would surely register a victory on over 20 seats."

Singh, himself contesting from Bhopal, a BJP bastion, said he would present a vision document for the city's development before filing his nomination papers.

To a question about polarisation of votes in Bhopal, Singh said, "BJP has no other option but to polarise the votes."

Asked about the allegation that his father was a Hindu Mahasabha member, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "My father contested election as an independent candidate in 1952. He was a Congress member and wore Khadi from 1940....Misinformation is being circulated."