App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress can never die, country needs it: Ashok Gehlot

The senior Congress leader said the BJP played on emotions and sentiments of the people and never fought on real issues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress can never die and the country needs it, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted on May 24 and said the party will again reach out to people to ascertain the reasons for its drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

The senior Congress leader said the BJP played on emotions and sentiments of the people and never fought on real issues.

During the election campaign, the people never got to know the BJP's vision for the country and stand on issues such as unemployment, farm distress and economy, he said.

The Rajasthan chief minister said the people's mandate in a democracy is important and his party accepts it with humility, but expressed his anguish at the manner in which the BJP rode to victory banking on religion, caste and nationalism instead of relying on issues of the people.

related news

"People's mandate in a democracy is topmost and the Congress has protected it all these 70 years since Independence and accepted it with humility. I am pained that in this election the campaign was not issue-based and there was nothing for the farmers, poor, villages, backwards, Dalits and there was no discussion on providing jobs to youths," he told PTI.

"The BJP did politics only on religion, caste, nationalism and the bravery of soldiers. Rahul Gandhi did a lot to try and make the campaign issue-based. But, no vision for future was given and no achievements were listed and the BJP won over people by speaking lies. People got swayed and voted for them," he said.

Gehlot, in whose state the Congress got wiped out and his son lost in Jodhpur, recalled the time when former prime minister Indira Gandhi lost in 1977 but steered the party back to victory three years later.

"The Congress is in the same position as it was when Indira Gandhi had lost. But, she won back the mandate of people and the party ruled for over 25 years. While victory and defeat are part of democracy, but we would want that in the future the campaign should not go the way it has gone in this election," he said.

The senior Congress leader said "sabka saath, sabka vikas" means something else for the BJP, but for the Congress its true meaning is that people of all religions, castes, creed and groups should be united and their progress should be ensured.

He said party chief Rahul Gandhi has said that it is a fight for ideology and there is no personal animosity with the BJP.

"In this election, the mandate has not been given on the basis of ideologies, it is given by invoking the sentiments and emotions of people and only time will tell whether they stand on the hopes and aspirations of people," he said.

Gehlot said the Congress has made a huge contribution in the nation's development.

"The Congress can never die in this country. Today, the country needs Congress and even with such less numbers the Congress played the role of the opposition in a befitting manner. In the last five years, the Congress despite having (just) 44 MPs did not let the country know that it is weak," he said, lauding Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"The way he cornered Modi and the BJP on various issues such as unkept promises, jobs, development and farm crisis...but no reply came (from the government and the entire country saw this. The Congress has a future in the country and the new generation which has been misled by the BJP will realise which kind of ideology and policies are required to take the country forward," he said.

The BJP won 303 of the 542 parliamentary seats. The Congress bagged just 52, two less than it needs for a Leader of Opposition post in the lower house and marginally more than the 44 it got in the last general elections.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bharat: The latest promo of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has ...

Bekhayali from Kabir Singh: A heartbroken Shahid Kapoor will win your ...

Salman Khan would love to play the first Great Khan of the Mongol Empi ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

Sunny Leone or Sunny Deol: Condom brand takes advantage of news anchor ...

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev catch up before India begins i ...

Ex-UK PM David Cameron Says He Shares Theresa May's Pain

Arun Jaitley Meets Finance Ministry Secretaries Amid Reports of Failin ...

With Baijayant Panda's Defeat in Odisha’s Kendrapara, The Naveen Pat ...

No Alliance For Assembly Elections in Delhi, Says AAP After Total Rout ...

PM Modi Spends Eventful Friday with Staff after Council of Ministers R ...

Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe Urges Global Community to Lift Travel Advi ...

Failed in Rajasthan Assembly Election, BJP Candidate Makes it to Lok S ...

Looking Forward to Working With New Govt of PM Modi: IMF

10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

BJP's success in West Bengal because of RSS, says poll strategist Suni ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to make a fake video
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.