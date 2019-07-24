App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 08:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress calls for statewide agitation in Odisha today

"The party activists and supporters will protest against the alarming rise in rape incidents and missing children cases in all the district headquarters from 10 am to 1 pm," Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra told reporters here.

Opposition Congress will today stage a three-hour statewide protest over rising rape incidents and cases of missing children in the state.

He said the agitators will also submit a memorandum to the district collectors.

Mishra has been spearheading the protest over these issues inside the assembly, too.

On his party's demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he said, "The CM has no moral right to continue in office in wake of the rising rape cases in the state.

"It is strange that he has been claiming that law and order in the state is peaceful, while the number of rape cases increased by 300 in the span of only one year."

Mishra claimed that at least seven women are raped in the state everyday, while only six accused persons are convicted in such cases in a year.

The Congress leader also alleged that the Odisha government was misleading the assembly by not replying to the questions put forth by opposition members.
