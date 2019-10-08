App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress attacks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over statements on lynchings, economy

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement that those involved in incidents of lynching came from the RSS ideology

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra unit of Congress on October 8 slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his claims that the organisation had nothing do with lynchings and there was no economic slowdown in the country.

Those involved in incidents of lynching came from the RSS ideology, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement.

"It is as much a lie to say that RSS has nothing to do with lynchings as it is a lie to say that RSS is a cultural organisation, is anti-casteist, pro-reservation and respects the Constitution and tricolour," Sawant said.

Close

"Spreading falsehood is the ideology of the Sangh Parivar," the Congress leader alleged.

related news

Also read | Don't use 'lynching' to defame India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Addressing the RSS's Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur on October 8 morning, Bhagwat said it was wrong to use the term lynching in the Indian context. The term was being used to defame the country, he claimed.

Bhagwat also said that there was no recession as the country's economy was growing at the rate of five percent.

Also read | Firm on Bharat being 'Hindu Rashtra': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 8, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mohan Bhagwat #RSS

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.