Congress attacks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over statements on lynchings, economy

The Maharashtra unit of Congress on October 8 slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his claims that the organisation had nothing do with lynchings and there was no economic slowdown in the country.

Those involved in incidents of lynching came from the RSS ideology, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement.

"It is as much a lie to say that RSS has nothing to do with lynchings as it is a lie to say that RSS is a cultural organisation, is anti-casteist, pro-reservation and respects the Constitution and tricolour," Sawant said.

"Spreading falsehood is the ideology of the Sangh Parivar," the Congress leader alleged.

Addressing the RSS's Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur on October 8 morning, Bhagwat said it was wrong to use the term lynching in the Indian context. The term was being used to defame the country, he claimed.

Bhagwat also said that there was no recession as the country's economy was growing at the rate of five percent.