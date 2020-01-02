App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress attacks Kerala CM for posting Rahul Gandhi's letter on his Twitter page

The Congress in Kerala attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for tagging a letter written by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on the Kerala Loka Sabha (KLB) on his Twitter page.

Vijayan had made public Gandhi's letter by thanking him for the 'warm greetings to the Loka Kerala Sabha,' a meeting of expatriates, currently on here.

The Congress-led opposition in the state is boycotting the KLS.

"In his message, @RahulGandhi had opined that "the Loka Kerala Sabha is a great platform to connect with the diaspora, and recognize their contribution", Vijayan tweeted quoting from the letter.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala came out against Vijayan, saying he was trying to whip up a controversy as the Wayanad MP's letter was only a gesture of courtesy.

Gandhi had sent the letter on December 12 while the Congress-led opposition UDF decided to keep away from the KLB on December 20, Chennithala said.

There was no need to make the letter controversial as it was sent days before the UDF took the decision not to participate, Venugopal said in Thrissur.

Chennithala said it is natural for Gandhi to reply to the letter written by the Chief minister inviting him for the meeting.

The attempt is to stoke a controversy, which was unfortunate, he added.

The UDF decided to boycott the meeting, as it was being organised extravagantly at a time when the government has no funds to even pay salaries.

No decisions taken at last year's KLS have been implemented so far, he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi had shown courtesy by replying to the letter and it is unfortunate that the Chief minister is trying to exploit it, he said.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Congress #India #Kerala #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

