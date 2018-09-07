Congress asks 'haters' can they 'keep up' with Rahul Gandhi, releases 'fitbit' data

Posing a challenge to "haters" of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress asked whether they can "keep up" with its president saying he has clocked over 46,000 steps while travelling more than 34 kms during his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The party also posted a picture of a smiling Gandhi posing in front of the Mount Kailash, considered the abode of Lord Shiva, on Twitter along with details of his trekking details compiled by popular fitness mobile app 'fitbit'.



Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President @RahulGandhi sets the pace during his #KailashYatra. Can you keep up? pic.twitter.com/aphQ8B6CAn

— Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2018

The fitbit data showed Gandhi having travelled 46,433 steps, 203 floors, 34.31 kms over 463 minutes, while burning 4,466 calories.

Gandhi is expected to be back from his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by end of this week. The Congress chief also tweeted a video of the hills on his official Twitter handle and said, "Shiva is the Universe".

On Thursday as well, Gandhi had posted a picture of Mount Kailash, saying, "It is so humbling to be walking in the shadow of this giant."

He had earlier put out pictures of the "tranquil and calm" waters of the lake and said there "is no hatred here".

"The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India," he had said on Twitter.

The 48-year-old leader is undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in accordance with a wish he expressed in April when his plane plunged hundreds of feet during the campaign for the Karnataka polls.

On April 26, the plane carrying Gandhi and some others from Delhi to Hubballi airport in Karnataka developed a technical problem and tilted heavily on the left side. The plane dipped steeply with violent shuddering, but soon recovered and landed safely.

Three days later, on April 29, Gandhi announced during a rally that he wanted to undertake the pilgrimage.

The arduous pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, which is considered the abode of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology and is in the Tibetan Himalayas, is organised every year between June and September. Gandhi left the national capital on August 31 for the Yatra.