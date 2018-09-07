App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress appeals to all parties to join hands to defeat TRS

The state Assembly was dissolved Thursday as per the recommendation of the TRS government, paving way for early polls. The assembly elections were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Describing the fight against TRS in the coming assembly polls in Telangana as a "war for righteousness," state Congress president N UttamKumar Reddy Friday said various opposition parties, including TDP, and civil society organisations should join forces with Congress.

"We call upon all political, non-political forces in Telangana, NGOs, civil society organisations, students bodies, employees organisations, all political parties, including Telugu Desam, to join forces to defeat this corrupt government by treating these elections as a Dharma Yuddham (war for righteousness)," Reddy told reporters here.

There has been speculation about an electoral alliance between the Congress and TDP in Telangana. The TDP has been anti-Congress since its inception in 1982.

related news

Reddy said the coming elections is not a fight between congress and TRS but a fight between "the family of TRS president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the four crore people of Telangana."

Taking strong exception to Rao's attack on Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, Reddy said "the caretaker CMs comments are unbecoming of a Chief Minister."

Rao has described Gandhi as the "biggest buffoon" in the country. On September 12, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad would address a public meeting near here on minorities issues.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 08:43 pm

tags #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Politics

