App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress accuses Narendra Modi govt of violating citizens' right to privacy by indulging in 'data snooping'

In an order on December 21, the Union Home Ministry authorised the 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt "any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress accused the Modi government of violating the citizens' right to privacy by indulging in "data snooping, stealing" and "scaring" people, demanding immediate withdrawal of its notification that authorises 10 central agencies to intercept information from any computer.

In an order on December 21, the Union Home Ministry authorised the 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt "any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".

"The Congress demands that the Home Ministry order dated December 20, 2018, must be withdrawn with immediate effect as it violates the citizens' right to privacy, violates the Information Technology Act, violates the nine bench decision of the Supreme Court in the right to privacy matter and the Aadhaar judgment," Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said.

The Centre, however, said the rules for intercepting and monitoring computer data were framed in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA was in power and its new order only notified the designated authority which can carry out such action.

related news

Asked whether the Congress will take this issue in court, Shergill said the party will take the matter "first in the peoples' court, and if it is not withdrawn then all legal options are open".

The Congress leader said anticipating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government has given sweeping powers to "snoop not in public interest, but in Mr Modi's interest".

"Data snooping, stealing and scaring citizen is DNA of insecure Modi government," he said, adding that the BJP "stands for Bhrasht Jasoos Party".

"The truth is the BJP wants to transform India into a police state and transform democracy into 'Modi-cracy'," he said.

"Despite the Supreme Court judgment affirming the right to privacy, on what authority of law and basis, the Home Ministry has issued such cryptic, illegal cryptic illegal and invasive order?" he asked.

"The Modi government must explain which 'public interest' is served by snooping on every secure computer in each and every household," Shergill asked.

He said in the past 4.5 years, the nation has witnessed how the Modi government "does not believe in the Constitution of India, in the citizens' right to privacy, in upholding and enforcing the judgments of the Supreme Court of India, in serving people by consensus, but rather it is addicted to data snooping, data stealing and scaring the citizens."

Shergill also said that the order is violative of the Information Technology Act, the nine judge bench Supreme Court judgment on the right to privacy, the Aadhaar judgment and is against all tenants of law.

"In 2014, the prime minister came to power with the slogan 'Ghar Ghar Modi' and now clearly seen his exit from power he is resorting to 'Ghar Ghar Jasoosi' by issuing cryptic illegal orders with the sole objective of curbing right to privacy, freedom of speech and expression and govt criticism," he said.

Shergill said disappointed by the recent defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly polls, the Modi government has issued an "illegal, unconstitutional, arbitrary order" authorising various intelligence agencies to "intercept any computer of any citizen any system without any ground or justification whatsoever".

"This order can easily be labelled as 'Tuglaqi Farman' of a defeated tyrannical government," he said, adding that the Modi government has a "chequered and a notorious track record" for devising ways to infringe upon the right to privacy of citizens.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 10:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.