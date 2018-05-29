Cong to seek Prez's intervention in appointing 'full time' Goa CM

The Congress today said it has decided to sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in appointing a "full-time" chief minister in Goa, as incumbent Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment in the US since March this year.

"We are now left with no other option but to approach the President of India. Goa cannot run without a full time chief minister," said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) met at Porvorim today and decided to take up their demand for a full time chief minister with the president, he said.

Chodankar, a special invitee for the CLP meeting, said the Congress' attempt to get a full time CM through Governor Mridula Sinha has failed.

He said Goa has been going through a constitutional crisis in the absence of a regular CM.

Chodankar said the Congress would also seek a legal opinion on whether to approach the High Court for directions on appointing a full time chief minister.

"It has been more than 100 days now that the state is without chief minister and there is no fair idea when he (Parrikar) will actually return," he said.

Goa Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar today said that Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment in the US since March 7, will return home by the end of June.