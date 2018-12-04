App
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2018 11:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cong, TDP failed to protect Telangana's interests: TRS chief

Rao has been critical of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly opposing irrigation projects in Telangana

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao attacked the opposition Congress and TDP for allegedly failing to protect Telangana's interests in the irrigation sector.

"Does the Congress, TDP have the right (to seek votes) here? Why did they not do it (irrigation projects in undivided Andhra Pradesh)? How many years, how many decades, 30, 40 years we wept (for water). Shamelessly, the same party has come and is seeking votes here," he said, addressing a campaign rally at Alampur for the December 7 elections.

Rao has been critical of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly opposing irrigation projects in Telangana (in his capacity as the Chief Minister of AP).

Rao, the caretaker Chief Minister, also spoke about the various welfare schemes being implemented by his government like social security pension and the party's new promises.

TRS is going it alone in the Assembly polls. The Congress and TDP are part of the 'People's Front' which also comprises the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

First Published on Dec 4, 2018 11:03 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics #Telangana #Telangana Assembly Polls 2018

