Cong slams Urdu daily report, says it is party of 132 cr Indians

The Congress today dismissed a media report which quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that it was a party of Muslims, and asserted that it was a party of 132 crore Indians. Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said when governance fails, rumours take precedence.

"When the government is on the path of lying, then rumours become the main policy of the government," he told reporters.

Noting that the history of the Indian national movement and the history of the Congress are well documented, Surjewala said the Congress is a party of 132 crore Indians, and will remain so forever.

The Congress party is a rainbow of which all religions and all castes are a part, he said.

An Urdu daily had reported that the Congress chief who met Muslim intellectuals on Wednesday told them that the Congress was a party of Muslims.