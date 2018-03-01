Cong promises to enhance Centre's health insurance cover

The Congress in Meghalaya today released its poll manifesto, promising to enhance the Rs 5 lakh health insurance cover announced by the Centre, if re-elected to power in the state.

The 20-page manifesto was released a day before the campaign ends. Polls for the state's 60-member Assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 3.

Asked why the party was so late in releasing the manifesto, a leader who did not wish to be named said this is the most opportune time to release it.

"We are committed to enhancing the sum of the insurance cover for the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme over and above the insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family announced by the Central Government," said the manifesto released by Congress general secretary C P Joshi.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma who holds an MBBS degree and his party has been under attack from the BJP, its ally the NPP and others for the poor indices in health sector.

The manifesto emphasised on the youth and employment promising to create 3 lakh jobs, without providing any timeframe.

The manifesto, which was also released simultaneously at Jowai in Jaintia Hills region and Tura in the Garo Hills region, said the next Congress government will provide 'seed capital assistance' to cover 4 lakh small and marginal farmers every season.

It said the party is committed to a sustainable agriculture and a gradual shift to natural and organic farming to ensure remunerative price for the produce.

Countering the BJP's 'chargesheet' against the ruling Congress alleging corruption and misdeeds, the party on the included a report card on the 'achievements' of the government.

The tourists' inflow has doubled from 4.04 lakh in 2006 to 8.39 lakh in 10 years, and it was mainly due to improved internal security, the manifesto said.

It said the party intends to construct helipads in all district headquarters while all major tourist destinations will be connected through chopper services.

The Congress also claimed to have completed the survey for the mono rail and implementation will take place to help ease traffic movement.

A survey would also be done to check if cable cars are feasible for short distance transportation.

The manifesto promised to build markets where retailers will be women, at Shillong, Jowai and Tura, besides setting up women's hostels and Rs 15,000 wedding assistance to orphaned girls.