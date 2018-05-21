Cong-JD(S) will give stable govt in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

The Congress-JD(S) combine will give a stable government in Karnataka and the modalities of its formation will be worked out after meeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said today. Kumaraswamy, who will take over as chief minister of Karnataka on May 23, is in the national capital to meet the Congress leadership and work out modalities of government formation in the southern state.

He earlier met BSP chief Mayawati here and discussed plans of putting in place a Congress-JD(S) government.

The JD(S) contested the Karnataka election in a pre-poll alliance and later had a post-poll tie-up with the Congress.

"We are going to give a stable government. All these issues are not yet discussed. We have not discussed any future course of action.

"The modalities of formation of the new government will be discussed after meeting Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he told reporters.