May 25, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cong-JD(S) coalition will be stable for 5 years: Kumaraswamy

Seeking the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today asserted that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government would complete its five-year tenure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seeking the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today asserted that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government would complete its five-year tenure. He also said he was conscious that he was not running a majority government.

"I am also pained that the people have not placed their trust on me," he said as he moved the motion seeking vote of confidence, apparently referring to his party JD(S) not being given a clear mandate by the voters.

He said, "we will be stable for five years. We will work for the people. We are not here to fulfil our personal interests."

Kumaraswamy said neither he nor the Deve Gowda family ever hankered after power, and pointed out that they had spent much of their political life in the opposition.

"I am not hankering after power... nor my (Gowda) family... we have spent much of our political life in the opposition," he added.

Kumaraswamy also said there was a "blot" on JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda after he joined hands with the BJP to form a coalition government in 2006.

But he was now relieved that the "blot" had been removed (with the formation of a coalition government with the Congress).

He also said the government was committed to waiver of farm loan as promised during the elections.

