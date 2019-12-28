App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cong holds 'Satyagraha' in Telangana after permission denied for rally

The PCC president had on Friday slammed the TRS government for denying permission for holding the 'Save Nation, Save Constitution' rally (from Gandhi Bhavan in the city) while allowing a parade by the "communal" RSS three days ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Congress leaders and workers on Saturday staged a 'Satyagraha' at its office here after police denied permission to take out a rally on the occasion of the party's 135th formation day. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, party MLA D Sridhar Babu, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and several other leaders took part in the demonstration.

".. under the leadership of RSS agent commissioner Anjani Kumar, the organisation held a march past with lathis and horses from LB Nagar to Saroor Nagar day before yesterday. We released a video (on that). But, he (Commissioner of Police) is not giving permission for a peaceful Congress rally up to Ambedkar statue with 'Save India, Save Constitution' placards and national flags," Reddy told the gathering.

The PCC president had on Friday slammed the TRS government for denying permission for holding the 'Save Nation, Save Constitution' rally (from Gandhi Bhavan in the city) while allowing a parade by the "communal" RSS three days ago.

Close

The Congress had also said one-day 'Satyagraha' would be held on Saturday if permission is not given to the rally. However, Hyderabad police had said permission was not granted for any rally, march or procession on Saturday.

related news

After being prevented from taking out the rally, the Congress workers raised "police Go Back" slogans, even as many of them were seen arguing with the personnel. Congress workers held placards that read "Save Nation, Save Constitution" and "Reject NRC and NPR" during the protest. A large number of police personnel were deployed near the Gandhi Bhavan.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 28, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.