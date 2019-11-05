App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cong holds deliberation on seat sharing with possible poll ally JMM

RPN Singh has already met JMM leader Hemant Soren in Ranchi, and the Congress is likely to go in for a poll alliance with the JMM.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, the Congress on November 5 held deliberations within the party to work out broad modalities for sharing seats with the possible alliance partner Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The party is likely to screen its candidates in its screening committee meeting on November 6 to make recommendations for various candidates to the central election committee, headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said top party leaders from the state and party's AICC in-charge met in Delhi and also worked out modalities to share various poll-related responsibilities.

Close

"The party's screening committee will discuss tomorrow the names of the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The screening committee will recommend to the central election committee the names of candidates for 81 assembly constituencies in the state," party in-charge RPN Singh told PTI.

related news

He said the party has kept its options open for an alliance with the JMM in the state.

Singh has already met JMM leader Hemant Soren in Ranchi, and the Congress is likely to go in for a poll alliance with the JMM.

During the meeting of the party leaders from the state, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Rameshwar Oran and party's CLP leader Alamgir Alam were also present.

Jharkhand goes to polls on November 30 in five phases, which will continue till December 20.

The party will first announce its candidates for 13 assembly seats that go to polls in the first phase of elections.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.