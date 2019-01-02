Cong govt's decision on 'Vande Mataram' in MP to please particular community: Amit Shah

Taking a swipe at the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, BJP chief Amit Shah said 'Vande Mataram' was not sung at the state secretariat just to please a "particular community" and asked whether it was done on instructions from party president Rahul Gandhi.

In a Facebook post, Shah alleged that Congress is making Madhya Pradesh, the "heart of Hindustan", a centre of its "appeasement" policy.

'Vande Mataram' was not sung at the state secretariat on January 1, the first working day of the month, a tradition followed by the previous BJP government.

"I want to ask Congress national president Rahul Gandhi whether the insult of Vande Mataram is his decision. Rahul Gandhi should clear his stand before the people of country on the unfortunate decision by the Congress government," Shah said.

The BJP chief said 'Vande Mataram' does not belong to any particular community and instead it is a symbol of the sacrifice of lakhs of warriors who laid down their lives for the freedom of India.

"And its insult just to please a particular community is very sad, shameful and disrespect of the country's freedom," Shah said.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister Shivraj Chouhan also attacked the Kamal Nath government and said he and all other BJP MLAs will sing 'Vande Mataram' on the first day of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly session, if the Congress government does not restore the practice at the secretariat.

Nath, however, said the practice of singing 'Vande Mataram' on the first working day of every month was being discontinued for the time being and that his government has decided to implement it in "naya swaroop" (new form).

"We have not taken this decision under any agenda nor are we opposed to singing 'Vande Mataram'. It is deeply rooted in our hearts and we have sung it from time-to-time. We will start it again but in a different form," Nath said in a statement.

He also criticised those who were trying to politicise the issue.

"I condemn those who do politics in the name of either temple or Vande Mataram. We are bringing it (Vande Mataram) in a new form and I will make an announcement on it within a day or two," the chief minister said.