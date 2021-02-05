MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Confident that Indian professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: Envoy

Combining India’s talent and strengths with the US capital and expertise in digital and IT space presents an ideal pathway for both the economies, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjt Singh Sandhu told PTI in an interview.

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST

Observing that people-to-people contacts and growing business linkages, especially in the technology and innovation sectors, are important aspects of expanding India-US strategic partnership, New Delhi’s top diplomat here has exuded confidence that Indian professionals will continue to be welcomed in America.

Combining India’s talent and strengths with the US capital and expertise in digital and IT space presents an ideal pathway for both the economies, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjt Singh Sandhu told PTI in an interview.

“I am confident that Indian professionals will continue to be welcomed in the US,” he said.

People-to-people contacts and growing business linkages, especially in technology and innovation sectors, are important aspects of expanding India-US strategic partnership, he said, responding to a question on US policies on H-1B visas which has been impacting Indian companies in the US and also a large number of Indian IT professionals.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Close

Related stories

Ambassador Sandhu said: “We have been engaging with the US administration and other stakeholders on issues related to movement of Indian professionals, highlighting the importance of people-to-people linkages and the contribution of Indian skilled professionals to the growth and development of the US economy, especially in the technology and innovation sector.

“They have also been a critical component of the first responders providing COVID-19 related assistance in sectors such as health, information technology and financial services”.

Responding to another question, Sandhu said that owing to the public health requirements in the initial days of lockdown, some travel restrictions were placed which were relaxed gradually.

“Currently, there are no restrictions on travel to India for OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card holders. Over four million strong Indian-American community has been playing a critical role in crafting the India-US partnership.

“We deeply value their contribution and support in India’s development and further strengthening understanding and friendship between our two countries,” Sandhu added.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services can issue a maximum of 65,000 H-1B visas in a year. It can also issue another 20,000 H-1B visas to foreign students who have completed higher studies from a US university in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #envoy #India #Indian professionals #US
first published: Feb 5, 2021 02:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.