App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Confident of TN gaining from GST in due course: Dy CM

The Centre rolled out Goods and Service Tax on July 1, 2017 and had said that it would compensate the states for any loss of revenues in the first five years of GST implementation, Panneerselvam said after presenting the budget for the 2018-19 at the assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today expressed confidence that the state would gain from the Goods and Service Tax as the gap between the projected revenue and actual revenue has been "shrinking considerably".

The Centre rolled out Goods and Service Tax on July 1, 2017 and had said that it would compensate the states for any loss of revenues in the first five years of GST implementation, Panneerselvam said after presenting the budget for the 2018-19 at the assembly.

"During the period from July 2017 to February 2018, the state has received Rs 632 crore as GST compensation from the Centre", he said. Pannerselvam said he was confident that the state would stand to gain from the GST in due course as the gap between the projected revenue with 14 percent growth rate and actual revenue has been "shrinking considerably".

Stating that the introduction of GST created an uncertainty for a short period, while global and national economy has been picking up slowly, he said, "despite these factors, the State's economy has picked up moderate growth and GSDP growth rate in 2017-18 is estimated to be 8.03 percent".

He expected the economy would grow faster enabling the state to reach nine percent growth in 2018-19. "The favourable climate in the State's economy is expected to considerably enhance the State's own tax revenues", he said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #GST #India #Politics #Tamil Nadu

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC